ECP teams up with Facebook to help balloters find voting info

Social media platform Facebook has collaborated with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to help voters identify their constituencies as well as to make sure their votes are registered.

The notification was the first thing to pop up on the news feed after upon the application getting opened around the country reminding citizens to assure that their votes are registered.

“Are you registered to vote? Text your CNIC to 8300 to make sure that you’re registered to vote in the election. SMS fees may apply,” reads the notice.

The pop up also leads users directly to the website of ECP where additional information about the electoral process has been placed for the assistance of voters.

Earlier this month, the social media giants had collaborated with the federal body to ensure the safety of users taking into account the hindrances faced in the country during the times of turmoil amid the election season.

It has issued several bodies previously during general polls around several countries of the world as well that function to identify offensive and detestable activities.