Thu July 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP summons Pervez Khattak over abusive remarks against political rivals

NOWSHERA: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday served a notice to PTI leader Pervez Khattak over use of abusive and derogatory remarks against other political parties.

In a notice issued to PTI’s hopeful, ECP has warned him to refrain from use of derogatory words in media speeches.

The commission has also directed Khattak to appear before the commission in person or via counsel that the case will be decided in his absence or his counsel.

It comes days after former railway minister  Saad Rafique accused PTI chairman Imran Khan and ex-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister Pervez Khattak of abusing political opponents.

A similar notice has also been served to Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq for using foul language against political rivals during election campaigns.

The politicians have been asked to appear before the commission on July 21.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Raza Haroon concerned over security of election candidates

Raza Haroon concerned over security of election candidates
A leader who does not live or die for Pakistan cannot fight for it either, says Imran Khan

A leader who does not live or die for Pakistan cannot fight for it either, says Imran Khan
ECP teams up with Facebook to help balloters find voting info

ECP teams up with Facebook to help balloters find voting info

International workshop on 'Maritime Education & Research' held

International workshop on 'Maritime Education & Research' held

Load More load more