ECP summons Pervez Khattak over abusive remarks against political rivals

NOWSHERA: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday served a notice to PTI leader Pervez Khattak over use of abusive and derogatory remarks against other political parties.



In a notice issued to PTI’s hopeful, ECP has warned him to refrain from use of derogatory words in media speeches.

The commission has also directed Khattak to appear before the commission in person or via counsel that the case will be decided in his absence or his counsel.

It comes days after former railway minister Saad Rafique accused PTI chairman Imran Khan and ex-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister Pervez Khattak of abusing political opponents.

A similar notice has also been served to Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq for using foul language against political rivals during election campaigns.

The politicians have been asked to appear before the commission on July 21.