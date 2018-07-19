PTI worker injured as 'PPP activist' opens fire at election office in Karachi

KARACHI: A worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf injured when an gunman opened fire at party's election office on Thursday.

The incident took place in Quaidabad area of the city. According to Geo News, the gunman managed to flee after attacking the PTI office.

Identified as Rehmat Ali, the political activist was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was being treated.

Quoting police, the TV channel said the gunman was identified as a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) worker Anwar Ali.

PTI candidate Zara Khan has also accused the PPP worker of attacking her office.

The police said they have seized an SMG and two magazine from the site of the incident.

Inspector General Sindh Police Javed Saleemi has taken notice of the incident and sought a report.