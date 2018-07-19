Thu July 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2018

PTI worker injured as 'PPP activist' opens fire at election office in Karachi

KARACHI: A worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf injured when an gunman  opened  fire at party's election office on Thursday.

The incident took place in Quaidabad area of the city. According to Geo News, the gunman managed to flee after attacking the PTI office.

Identified as Rehmat Ali, the political activist was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was being treated.

Quoting police, the TV channel said the gunman was identified as a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) worker Anwar Ali.

PTI candidate Zara Khan  has also accused  the PPP worker of attacking her office.

The police said they have seized an SMG and two magazine from the site of the incident.

Inspector General Sindh Police Javed Saleemi has  taken notice of the incident and sought a report.  

