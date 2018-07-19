Daily horoscope for Thursday, July 19, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, July 19, 2018. Find out what kind of day you will have today:



Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You can expect opposition from someone older in group discussions today, especially related to shared property, inheritances or insurance matters. This could be a test of your plans.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Your dealings with authority figures today are discouraging. If possible, avoid making your pitch or asking permission for anything. (The response likely will be, “Talk to the hand.”)

Gemini

(May 21-June 20)

Travel plans or anything that has to do with publishing and the media might encounter some serious challenges today. In fact, future plans suddenly look bleak. (This is a temporary setback.)

Cancer

(June 21-July 22)

You might be disappointed in your fair share of something today. Authority figures or someone older are standing in your way. Just wait and bide your time.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends definitely are strained today. That’s why you feel world-weary and discouraged. Don’t worry – this passes quickly.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Avoid authority figures and bosses at work today; it’s best to keep a low profile. Don’t ask for favors. Don’t ask for anything.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)Children seem to be an extra responsibility or a burden today. (These things happen; it goes with the territory.) Romance also might be in the toilet. It’s a tough day.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Postpone family discussions, especially those with parents, for another day. Whatever plans you have will meet with obstacles. (This is almost a certainty.)

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re caught between wanting self-gratification and feeling strong responsibilities for others. This can be paralyzing. It’s best to do nothing.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You feel broke today. It’s like youare skating on thin ice when it comes to cash flow and finances. Try to keep a holding pattern.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Physically and psychologically, your energies are low today. It’s just what it is. If you look around you, you will see that a lot of people feel this way. This is a passing dark cloud on your horizon.

Pisces

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Something hidden or someone working behind the scenes will block your best interests today. Your situation will improve quickly if you do nothing at the moment but keep the faith. Sometimes it’s best to just wait.