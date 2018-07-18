ANP’s female candidate rides bike to sway Multan voters

Multan: Elections 2018 are around the corner and candidates are running their campaign in the most unique ways possible to win the support of voters. But Nausheen Jatoi, a candidate of ANP, aces the race by thinking out of the box and doing something that catches everybody’s eye at the moment.



A lawyer by profession and mother of three, Nausheen now aims to become the voice of people by representing herself in the National Assembly. This is the first time ANP has given an entry in Multan by awarding ticket to Nausheen from NA -155.

Nausheen exhibited this sui generis method of conducting her election campaign by riding a motorcycle on roads delivering the message of self-reliance and women empowerment.

She goes from door to door to meet her voters with a lantern in her hand, which is also her symbol, conveying her manifesto for elections.

“It has always been my hobby to ride a bike and I have been doing it since a very young age”, Nausheen told Geo.

She further mentions on how she foresees herself as someone who can eradicate the negative image of her party by setting herself as a role model for many out there.