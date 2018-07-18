Elections 2018: Results Management System

The Elections Act, 2017, which came into force last year has laid down the laws and procedures to be followed by the officials to conduct the free and fair election in the country on July 25, 2018.

After the polling is over and the voters are done casting their ballots, vote count will begin on the same day.

Under the law enacted by the parliament the Election Commission of Pakistan has been directed to establish a transparent results management system for expeditious counting, tabulation, compilation, transmission, dissemination and publication of results in the official Gazette and on the website of the Commission.



(2) The Presiding Officer shall immediately take snapshot of the Result of the Count and, as soon as connectivity is available and it is practicable, electronically send it to the Commission and the Returning Officer before sending the original documents under section 90.



(3) The Returning Officer shall compile the provisional results forthwith and, on or before 2.00 a.m. the day immediately following the polling day, communicate these results electronically to the Commission:

Provided that if, for any reason, the results are incomplete at that time, the Returning Officer shall communicate to the Commission reasons thereof, listing the polling stations from which results are awaited, and send the complete provisional results as soon as the results are compiled.

(4) The Returning Officer shall electronically send to the Commission—

(a) scanned copy of the provisional results compiled under sub- section (3); and

(b) scanned copies of the Consolidated Statement of the Results of the Count, Final Consolidated Result together with Results of the Count and the Ballot Paper Accounts, as received by him from the Presiding Officers under sub-section (18) of section 90.

(5) The Returning Officer shall also send to the Commission original copies of documents mentioned in sub-sections (3) and (4) through special messenger or any other swift means of communication including urgent mail service or courier service, as may be directed by the Commission.

(6) The Commission shall publish the documents received under sub-section (3) along with gender disaggregated data of turnout on its website.







