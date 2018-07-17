Nafeesa Shah rally 'obstructed' in Khairpur

KOT DIJI: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) lodged a complaint after Nafeesa Shah-led convoy was allegedly obstructed by pirs and murids in Khairpur.

Reporting the inconvenience, former Central Information Secretary Nafisa Shah on Tuesday clarified that their convoy was only obstructed by the Pir Murids and no attack was initiated, adding that the complaint has been lodged accordingly.

“Our convoy was not attacked, but obstructed by Pirs murids in #KotDiji. We have lodged a complaint with the police, hope they will take necessary action”, the PPPP’s hopeful wrote.

In 2005 , PPP had registered an incident under section 324, 506/2, 147, 148, 149, 144 PPC against 65 people after PPP’s caravan was fired at and pelted with stones enroute Bungul Khan Chandio village in Kotdiji taluka.

The complaint was followed by a protest staged outside the Kotdiji police station for about two hours, which was also joined by the former District Nazim Nafisa Shah, demanding registration of case and arrest of accused.