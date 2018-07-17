Tue July 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nafeesa Shah rally 'obstructed' in Khairpur

KOT DIJI: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) lodged a complaint after Nafeesa Shah-led convoy was allegedly obstructed by pirs and murids in Khairpur. 

Reporting the inconvenience, former Central Information Secretary Nafisa Shah on Tuesday clarified that their convoy was only obstructed by the Pir Murids and no attack was initiated, adding that the complaint has been lodged accordingly.

“Our convoy was not attacked, but obstructed by Pirs murids in #KotDiji. We have lodged a complaint with the police, hope they will take necessary action”, the PPPP’s hopeful wrote.

In 2005 , PPP had registered an incident under section 324, 506/2, 147, 148, 149, 144 PPC against 65 people after PPP’s caravan was fired at and pelted with stones enroute Bungul Khan Chandio village in Kotdiji taluka.

The complaint was followed by a protest staged outside the Kotdiji police station for about two hours, which was also joined by the former District Nazim Nafisa Shah, demanding registration of case and arrest of accused.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto lambastes politicians for using harsh language

Bilawal Bhutto lambastes politicians for using harsh language
PML-N, PTI form election alliance with Aurangzeb Farooqui

PML-N, PTI form election alliance with Aurangzeb Farooqui

Pakistan submits rejoinder on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case in ICJ

Pakistan submits rejoinder on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case in ICJ
Harkat-ul Mujahideen founder Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil joins PTI

Harkat-ul Mujahideen founder Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil joins PTI
Load More load more