Iranian CGS meets COAS Gen. Bajwa, discusses regional security

Rawalpindi: Chief of General Staff Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr. Mohammad Bagheri, along with a high level delegation, visited GHQ and called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).



During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security, defence cooperation and Pak-Iran border management were discussed.

Pakistan Army Chief emphasized the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces. He said that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

Visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries and also condemned recent terrorists attacks in Pakistan.