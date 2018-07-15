Sun July 15, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 15, 2018

Sonam Kapoor loves Pakistan and dying to come here

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor said that she loves Pakistan and is dying to come here and hang out.

She was replying to a question from a follower at her newly-introduced feature “Ask Me A Question” at her Instagram.

She was interacting with her followers on the photo-sharing app’s newly-introduced question & answer feature “Ask Me A Question” on Instagram.

A random follower questioned, “Do you love Muslims?” and Sonam said in reply: “I love people of all faiths and beliefs. That is what Hinduism teaches me!”

Another follower asked: “Do you love your Pakistani followers?” To this, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress replied: “Love Pakistan and I’m dying to come there and hang out.”

