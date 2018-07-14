Earthquake likely to kill thousands in Israel greater threat than Iran, Hamas, says expert

A major earthquake is likely to hit Israel with a potential to kill thousands of people, said a geologist on Friday after a string of minor quakes struck the Jewish state over the last two weeks.

In an interview with a TV channel, Ariel Heimann went on to say that the imminent earthquake is greater threat than the rockets fired by Hamas and far greater danger than the Iranian threat.

“The threat of an earthquake, is in my eyes, the greatest threat facing the state of Israel.

It is definitely a greater threat than the Qassam (rockets) fired from Gaza, and it is a far greater danger than the Iranian threat."

He said that the country is not prepared for the natural calamity tha could kill thousands of people including many children.

According to local newspaer, the last major earthquake hit the region where Isreal is located in 1927 killing hundreds of people and injurng many others.

Quoting experts it said the country is due for a major quake in the near future.

“If, God forbid, we have an earthquake like this, it will leave thousands dead and hundreds of thousands of people will have to leave their homes. Houses will be destroyed, there will be massive economic damage that will set the country back dozens of years,” Heimann said calling on the authorities to wake up and seriously prepare.