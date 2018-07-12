Public holiday declared on election day

Print Story
ISLAMABAD: July 25 will be a public holiday in Pakistan, ruled the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday.
Pakistan will hold the general elections on July 25, Wednesday. The polling will take place from 8am to 6pm throughout the country.
