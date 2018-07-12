Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Public holiday declared on election day

ISLAMABAD: July 25 will be a public holiday in Pakistan, ruled the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday.

Pakistan will hold the general elections on July 25, Wednesday.  The polling will take place from 8am to 6pm throughout the country. 

x
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Nobody with conscience will receive Nawaz Sharif: Imran Khan

Nobody with conscience will receive Nawaz Sharif: Imran Khan
German envoy shares memories made during Shandor Polo Festival

German envoy shares memories made during Shandor Polo Festival
Imran Khan summoned by NAB for govt helicopter use

Imran Khan summoned by NAB for govt helicopter use
PAF Hercules arrives in UK to participate in Royal Air Tattoo Show 2018

PAF Hercules arrives in UK to participate in Royal Air Tattoo Show 2018
Load More load more