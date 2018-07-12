Facebook App down, complain social network users

The users of Facebook have complained of crashing social network App across the world when they are trying to access.



The Facebook has confirmed the issue the users are facing, British media reported.

The social network said they were working to fix the issues and get things back to normal as soon as possible.

Earlier, Facebook users complained that social network App keep crashing on some smartphones. Hundreds of complains were received about the issue.

According to media reports, the crash issue appears to be affecting social network users across the Britain and Europe.

Android users complained Facebook’s mobile app is crashing on their devices around the world and the Europe has been the most severely hit.

The East Coast of the U.S, Parts of Japan and South America were also affected.