Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IMCTC commander Raheel Sharif, Pakistani officials discuss defence cooperation

RIYADH: Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition military commander General Raheel Sharif welcomed a delegation of Pakistan in Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday.

The Pakistani team was headed by the Secretary Defense, Lt Gen Zamir ul Hassan Shah.

x
Advertisement

The two sides discussed salient contours of the future events of IMCTC during 2018, a statement by the coalition said.

The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) is a willing coalition of 41 countries that forms a pan-Islamic unified front in the global fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

The Coalition fights terrorism through four domains: Ideology, Communications, Counter-Terrorist Financing and the Military. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

ECP orders installation of surveillance cameras at sensitive polling stations

ECP orders installation of surveillance cameras at sensitive polling stations
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to get historic welcome: PML-N

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to get historic welcome: PML-N
Maryam Nawaz shares flight details

Maryam Nawaz shares flight details
Avenfield verdict not to affect polls: Ali Zafar

Avenfield verdict not to affect polls: Ali Zafar
Load More load more