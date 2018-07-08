IMCTC commander Raheel Sharif, Pakistani officials discuss defence cooperation

RIYADH: Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition military commander General Raheel Sharif welcomed a delegation of Pakistan in Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday.

The Pakistani team was headed by the Secretary Defense, Lt Gen Zamir ul Hassan Shah.

The two sides discussed salient contours of the future events of IMCTC during 2018, a statement by the coalition said.

The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) is a willing coalition of 41 countries that forms a pan-Islamic unified front in the global fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

The Coalition fights terrorism through four domains: Ideology, Communications, Counter-Terrorist Financing and the Military.



