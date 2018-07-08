Sun July 08, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 8, 2018

Captain Safdar says to surrender today

ISLAMABAD:  Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, husband of Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said he will court arrest today (Sunday).

According to Geo News, Safdar, who was convicted in Avenfield reference along with his wife and father-in-law on Friday, said in an audio message he is going to surrender himself at a city chose by his party: the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In the the message recorded in Hindku language, Safdar said he had earlier decided to surrender in Mansehra, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkwa 's Hazara division, but now he chosen another city  decided by the party.  He, however, didn't disclose name of the city.

The  former MNA requested his  supporters to back Sardar Yousuf  during the upcoming election, expressing the hope that the PMLN would sweep the  entire Hazara division in the upcoming election.

He also rejected   the impression that he  is might be backing some candidates  other than that of the PMLN.

The accountability court in Islamabad sentenced him to one year imprisonment.

Pakistan marks second death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi

MQM founding member Saleem Shahzad dies in London

World's largest passenger aircraft lands at new Islamabad airport

Banned outfits being encouraged, facilitated to contest elections: Bilawal

