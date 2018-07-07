Ranveer Singh is my greatest opponent, says Ranbir Kapoor

It has only been a week since Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Sanju’ debuted at the box office and the audience is already in awe of his acting prowess.



However, Ranbir feels that someone else has the same charm and magnanimity when it comes to projecting various characters on-screen with perfection.

Ranbir stated that his biggest competition is in fact Ranveer Singh.

The ‘Sanju’ actor believes Ranveer is extremely ‘magical’ on-screen and they can help each other polish their skills as actors.



He added that there are other actors in the industry who are extremely talented too, such as Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Sushant Singh Rajput.