Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 7, 2018

Share

Ranbir Kapoor on Ranveer Singh being the first choice for Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor on Ranveer Singh being the first choice for Sanju
Read More

‘Padmaavat’ was the most anxious release of my life: Sanjay Bhansali

MUMBAI: Bollywood producer/director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said the anti-Padmaavati protests were...

Read More
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is my greatest opponent, says Ranbir Kapoor

It has only been a week since Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Sanju’ debuted  at the box office and the audience is already in awe of his acting prowess.

x
Advertisement

However, Ranbir feels that someone else has the same charm and magnanimity when it comes to projecting various characters on-screen  with perfection.

 Ranbir stated that his biggest competition is in fact Ranveer Singh.

The ‘Sanju’ actor believes Ranveer is extremely ‘magical’ on-screen and they can help each other polish their skills as actors.

He added that there are other actors in the industry who are extremely talented too, such as Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Singer Chris Brown arrested after Florida concert

Singer Chris Brown arrested after Florida concert
Daring Canadian trio is mourned online after deaths at falls

Daring Canadian trio is mourned online after deaths at falls
Social media reacts to Avenfield reference verdict

Social media reacts to Avenfield reference verdict

Ranveer Singh sings happy birthday to himself on sets of ‘Gully Boy’

Ranveer Singh sings happy birthday to himself on sets of ‘Gully Boy’
Load More load more