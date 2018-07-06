Sonali Bendre thanks everyone for sending warm wishes after shocking cancer diagnosis

After receiving an overwhelming amount of love and support from friends, family and fans, Indian actress Sonali Bendre has thanked everyone for sending her warm wishes after her shocking cancer diagnosis.



The 43-year-old actor took to Twitter on Friday morning to express gratitude to everyone for being by her side during this difficult period.

She replied to all comments on the post she had shared on Wednesday where she revealed she is suffering from ‘high-grade cancer’.

Sonali also said that she is ‘fighting at being fit again.’



