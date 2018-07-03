Seven-year old Pakistani girl dies at Indian hospital after undergoing heart surgery

Zainab, a seven years old Pakistani girl, has passed away in an Indian hospital after undergoing a heart surgery, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

She was suffering from atrial septal defect, commonly known as "hole in the heart".

Quoting her father, the TV channel said he took Zainab to India after doctors at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology cited risks of operating her in Pakistan.

The girl was shifted to city of Ludhiana in Indian Punjab where she underwent a surgery last night and was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the father, doctors said the surgery was successful and the next 24 hours were crucial for the patient.

She, however, died at 4:00 in the morning.

The body has been handed over to the family which has called on the Pakistani embassy to help them shift it to Pakistan.