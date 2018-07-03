Multimillionaire Englishman proposed marriage to Maria Sharapova?

Alexander Gilkes, a multimillionaire Englishman, is reported to have asked Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova to marry him.

According to Romanian sports television Digi Sport's website, Gilkes proposed the 31 years old tennis player in Paris at the end of May.

The duo was spotted together on more than one occasions earlier this year and they did little to hide from media.

Alexander Gilkes, known as New York’s best-connected Briton and Sharapova were seen holding hands recently as they visited an art gallery in Beverly Hills .

Gilkes's ex-wife is Meghan Markle’s favourite designer as well as her friend.