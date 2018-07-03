Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
July 3, 2018

Share

'Let's get the Oscar': Maria Sharapova makes cameo appearance in 'Ocean's 8'

'Let's get the Oscar': Maria Sharapova makes cameo appearance in 'Ocean's 8'
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Multimillionaire Englishman proposed marriage to Maria Sharapova?

Alexander Gilkes, a multimillionaire  Englishman, is reported to have asked Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova to marry him.

According to  Romanian sports television Digi Sport's website, Gilkes proposed the 31 years old tennis player in Paris at the end of May.

x
Advertisement

The duo was spotted together on more than one occasions earlier this year and they did little to hide from media.

Alexander Gilkes, known as New York’s best-connected Briton and Sharapova were seen holding hands recently as they visited an art gallery in Beverly Hills .

Gilkes's ex-wife is Meghan Markle’s favourite designer as well as her friend.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

China firm develops 'laser AK-47' that can set fire to targets from 800m

China firm develops 'laser AK-47' that can set fire to targets from 800m
Melania Trump made money from media organizations using her photos

Melania Trump made money from media organizations using her photos
UK to ban gay ´conversion therapy´ after massive survey

UK to ban gay ´conversion therapy´ after massive survey
Arrests in Europe over plot to attack Iran opposition rally

Arrests in Europe over plot to attack Iran opposition rally
Load More load more