National

July 2, 2018

PPP to open women-run food centers, says Bilawal Bhutto

THATTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday promised distribution of “food cards” to the masses after his party comes into power.

While adressing supporters in Gharo city, the PPP supremo said they have presented their manifesto, which happens to have initiated revolutionary programmes such as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

"PPP has always served the people and now I will myself resolve public issues," he pledged.

"We will provide food cards to masses, through which they will get subsidised food."

"I want to change the fate of the country, and if the people are with us, then no one can stop us," he said, adding that their manifesto also includes eradicating hunger problem.

"We will open food centres in every area, which will be run by women," he added.

