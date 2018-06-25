Salah´s Egypt leave World Cup winless after late Saudi defeat

Volgograd, Russia: Saudi Arabia winger Salem Al-Dawsari scored a last-gasp winner as Mohamed Salah´s Egypt suffered a 2-1 loss in their Group A dead rubber in Volgograd on Monday.

El Hadary, who is 45 years and 161 days old, smashed the record set by Colombia goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon, who was aged 43 years and three days when he played against Japan in Brazil in 2014.

When he made his international debut in 1996, Ramadan Sobhy, who came on a substitute, was not even born.

The veteran goalkeeper produced a stunning save from a Fahad al-Muwallad penalty after Salah had given Egypt the lead but could not keep out another spot kick by Salman al-Faraj in first-half injury time.

The Saudis ended a dispiriting run of 12 World Cup matches without a win, recording their first victory at a finals since 1994 with a last-gasp winner from Salem al-Dawsari but it was not enough to stop them going home.