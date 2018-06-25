NAB headquarters threatened with explosives, reveals chief Javed Iqbal

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headquarters has been threatened with explosives, said Chairman (R) Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday.



Speaking at a meeting with officers at NAB’s Lahore complex, the chairman revealed the news of threats being issued to the anti-corruption body’s headquarters.

Avowing to maintain the brawl opposing unlawful practices, Iqbal stated: “The decision of life and death rests with Allah."

As per NAB sources citing the chief, he went on further to add: “Some people want the anti-graft body to arrest politicians so that they become political martyrs ahead of the elections. But the NAB makes arrests on the basis merit in cases under investigation, not on anyone's wishes."

Addressing further, Iqbal assured to protect the interests of the country and eradicate corruption entirely in the country.

He also mentioned that several people are habitual of failing present themselves in front of NAB in spite of getting summoned.

Furthermore, the chief also observed that alleged indiscretions were also found in numerous corporations in Punjab as well and that all cases of graft would be forwarded to accountability courts along with solid testimonies.