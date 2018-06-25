Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB headquarters threatened with explosives, reveals chief Javed Iqbal

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headquarters has been threatened with explosives, said Chairman (R) Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting with officers at NAB’s Lahore complex, the chairman revealed the news of threats being issued to the anti-corruption body’s headquarters.

x
Advertisement

Avowing to maintain the brawl opposing unlawful practices, Iqbal stated: “The decision of life and death rests with Allah."

As per NAB sources citing the chief, he went on further to add: “Some people want the anti-graft body to arrest politicians so that they become political martyrs ahead of the elections. But the NAB makes arrests on the basis merit in cases under investigation, not on anyone's wishes."

Addressing further, Iqbal assured to protect the interests of the country and eradicate corruption entirely in the country.

He also mentioned that several people are habitual of failing present themselves in front of NAB in spite of getting summoned.

Furthermore, the chief also observed that alleged indiscretions were also found in numerous corporations in Punjab as well and that all cases of graft would be forwarded to accountability courts along with solid testimonies.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

PTI’s Zartaj Gul denies using school building for election campaign

PTI’s Zartaj Gul denies using school building for election campaign
Bilawal to unveil PPP’s 10th manifesto this week

Bilawal to unveil PPP’s 10th manifesto this week
Elections 2018: PTI makes seat adjustment with four political parties

Elections 2018: PTI makes seat adjustment with four political parties
PTI’s Naeem ul Haq safe after road accident

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq safe after road accident
Load More load more