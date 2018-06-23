Sat June 23, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 23, 2018

Lukaku and Hazard score two each in Belgian rout

MOSCOW: Romelu Lukaku notched his second brace in as many World Cup games and Eden Hazard also scored twice as Belgium thumped Tunisia 5-2 in their World Cup Group G match on Saturday to put themselves on the brink of clinching a round of 16 place.

Hazard won and converted a sixth minute penalty before Lukaku ran onto a Dries Mertens pass to coolly slot home the second 10 minutes later.

Dylan Bronn headed one back for Tunisia in the 18th minute before Lukaku restored Belgian´s two-goal lead in first-half stoppage time.

Hazard added the fourth on the break six minutes after the restart, Michy Batshuayi added a fifth in the last minute before Wahbi Khazri pulled another back for Tunisia.

Belgium have six points from their two games while Tunisia have still to get off the mark and have only a remote mathematical chance of qualifying.

England (three points) face Panama (none) on Sunday in the same group.

