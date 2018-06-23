Sat June 23, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

FIFA launches swift defence of Telstar 18 after World Cup balls burst

FIFA has defended its World Cup 2018 football after a couple of balls burst during game action.

According to reports, Adidas Telstar 18 ball popped during the first half of France's Group C clash with Australia and it burst again during Uruguay's win over Saudi Arabia.

After the ball was criticized by social media users, FIFA launched a swift defence of the  product 

"The Telstar18 has been tested on every continent, in every climate and with over 600 professional players and more than 30 leading clubs and federations.

"We’re extremely confident in the ball and look forward to seeing it at the center of the action throughout the tournament."

The Adidas Telstar 18 is the official match ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup produced in Pakistan's Sialkot city.

It is designed by the company Adidas, a FIFA Partner and FIFA World Cup official match ball supplier since 1970, and based on the concept of the first Adidas's World Cup match ball.


