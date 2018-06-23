Qureshi vs Tareen: PTI stalwarts trade barbs

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday took jibe at party’s former secretary general Jahangir Tareen, saying; "I am not insane to compete with Tareen," he was quoted by Geo News as saying.

The new episode of differences between two PTI stalwarts came to surface when party faces an uphill task of resolving the issue of awarding tickets for upcoming elections.

During his presser, Qureshi said; "My competition is in the political arena and a person, who cannot even contest the polls, is not my competitor," the PTI leader was reported to have said; "I am not insane to compete with Tareen."



Qureshi also spoke about the internal rifts in the party over ticket distribution from South Punjab.

Qureshi denied accusations of nepotism in ticket distribution. "I feel for the protesting party workers," he said, stressing that the final decision to distribute tickets will be made by the party chief.

He said that the nation is looking towards PTI after being 'disappointed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).'

Reacting to Qureshi’s remarks, Tareen said that he is not one of those who air differences within the party on-air and ‘advised’ Qureshi to address grievances of the residents of his district first, adding that adding that he will respond to Qureshi’s press conference after listening to it.

In a separate press conference, Tareen said he resolves issues within the party, adding that the protests against the distribution of tickets will not have a detrimental effect on the party.

Later, addressing disgruntled party workers camped outside his Banigala residence , the PTI chief announced that he would make a final decision with regard to the tickets in by the start of next week.