Sirajul Haq offers to buy Bilawal House Karachi for Rs 5 million

KARACHI: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Sirajul Haq has offered Rs 5 million to buy Bilawal House Karachi after its value was declared Rs 3 million in the nomination papers of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.



Speaking to media after condolence meeting with the family of former MNA Muzaffar Ahmed Hashmi on his sad demise here Friday, Sirajul Haq said, “If the Bilawal House’s value is Rs 3 million, I am here to purchase it for Rs 5 million. I will establish an orphanage here.”

Siraj went on to say the affidavits being submitted with nomination papers before Elections Commission of Pakistan are unveiling pack of lies before the nation.



JI Chief said elections must be held on time as there is no other option.

Bilawal Zardari Bhutto has declared before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) his assets worth billions of rupees.

According to details shared by PPP’s Chairperson in his nomination papers for the upcoming elections, he owns almost two dozens of properties, both inside Pakistan and outside, besides having 23 of his immoveable assets including shares investment and bank accounts in Dubai and UK.

Bilawal has declared the “cost of assets”. For example he showed the cost of Bilawal House, Clinfton Karachi only Rs 3 million.

Most of the properties declared by Bilawal are shown as gifted by parents or grandfather.





