Fri June 22, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 22, 2018

Khaqan Abbasi challenges rejection of his papers for NA-53 constituency

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday filed an appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers from the capital’s NA-53 constituency.

The returning officer (RO) decided on the dismissal on Abbasi’s failure to mention the development work he carried in his previous constituency.

The scrutiny held on Tuesday also dismissed the nomination papers of other candidacies for NA-53 including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The former prime minister is also contesting on party’s ticket for his home constituency of NA-57 for Murree, while his nomination from Murree has also been challenged in the Rawalpindi appellate tribunal.

In the meantime, PML-N’s Sardar Mehtab Abbasi has also challenged the rejection of his papers from NA-53, as well as PTI’s disgruntled leader Ayesha Gulalai.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan schedule, candidates can file appeals against decisions of the ROs until June 22.

The last date for the election tribunals to decide on the appeals is June 27, after which the revised list of the candidates will be released on June 28.

Polling for general election 2018 will be held on July 25.

