Fri June 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

REUTERS
June 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India ignores US threats, moves to open Iran’s Chabahar port by 2019

NEW DELHI: India is trying to make Chabahar Port in Iran operational by 2019, the government said in a statement on Friday, despite a threat of renewed US sanctions against Tehran.

The Indian-backed Chabahar port complex in Iran is being developed as part of a new transportation corridor for land-locked Afghanistan that could potentially open the way for millions of dollars in trade and cut its dependence on Pakistan, its sometimes-hostile neighbour.

The port would offer easy accessibility to CIS countries, Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari said in the statement.

x
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump´s decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal and penalize financial institutions for doing business with Tehran is clouding Chabahar’s viability.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Seven picnickers from Karachi drown at Gadani beach

Seven picnickers from Karachi drown at Gadani beach
Ayaz Sadiq says won't accept election outcome in NA-129 if RO not changed

Ayaz Sadiq says won't accept election outcome in NA-129 if RO not changed

Pervez Musharraf resigns as APML chairman

Pervez Musharraf resigns as APML chairman
Mother's condition still critical, says Maryam Nawaz

Mother's condition still critical, says Maryam Nawaz
Load More load more