Deepika, Ranveer to tie the knot on November 10

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are another couple to tie the knot this year on November 10, as reported.



"The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10 suited their calendars as well as their parents'. The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalised just few weeks ago," sources revealed.

“The wedding will take place in Italy or Bangalore or both, just like Virat and Anushka’s. The family was also toying with the idea of Udaipur palace but that didn’t work out.”

The update lands after rumours have been strolling on the internet the past few months, which Ranveer had promptly dismissed.

Deepika, who has remained non-vocal of the commitment despite their strong bond since 2013, surprised the social media by responding to Ranveer’s picture on Instagram with a comment “mine” placed with love-struck emoticons— leaving the fans in awe.

She was also spotted doing jewelry-shopping with her mother three days back.