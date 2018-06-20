Wed June 20, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 20, 2018

Pakistan hands over two Afghan soldiers back to Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan handed over two Afghan soldiers, who crossed the border, to Afghan Authorities on humanitarian grounds as a good will gesture at Chaman on Wednesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Frontier Corps Balochistan handed over soldiers Hayat Ullah and Lateef Ullah Khan back to Afghan Authorities at Chaman.

Both had crossed over to Pakistan and were arrested by FC.

The return of serving Afghan National Army and Afghan Border Police soldiers is on humanitarian grounds as good will gesture, the ISPR added.

