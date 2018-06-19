Imran seeks immediate removal of KP governor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has called for an immediate removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, arguing that the latter could influence the outcome of elections due to his affiliation with the PML-N.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, Imran Khan said the governor had once served as Secretary General of the PML-N.

The governor, it said, still had powers to handle financial affairs of the federally-administered tribal areas (FATA).

The PTI chief said that Governor Jhagra cannot be trusted to remain neutral.

He also called for transferring federal and provincial bureaucrats appointed by the PML-N and PPP governments at the centre and in provinces where the two parties were in power.

The PTI chief also stated that the caretaker governments of respective provinces were moving at an extremely slow pace to rectify the situation.

Therefore, he said, direct and immediate action should be taken to replace Jhagra and remove other anomalies that would hinder the process of free and fair elections.