Farooq Sattar's nomination for NA-245 rejected

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The nomination papers of MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar for NA-245 have been rejected by the Returning Officer.
The RO informed Sattar's counsel that the MQM-P leader is an absconder in two cases and did not mention this in his papers. The lawyer stated that his client is unaware of these cases.
Sattar has filed nominations from three Karachi constituencies; NA-241, NA-245 and NA-247.
KARACHI: The nomination papers of MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar for NA-245 have been rejected by the Returning Officer.
The RO informed Sattar's counsel that the MQM-P leader is an absconder in two cases and did not mention this in his papers. The lawyer stated that his client is unaware of these cases.
Sattar has filed nominations from three Karachi constituencies; NA-241, NA-245 and NA-247.
Comments