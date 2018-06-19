Farooq Sattar's nomination for NA-245 rejected

KARACHI: The nomination papers of MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar for NA-245 have been rejected by the Returning Officer.



The RO informed Sattar's counsel that the MQM-P leader is an absconder in two cases and did not mention this in his papers. The lawyer stated that his client is unaware of these cases.

Sattar has filed nominations from three Karachi constituencies; NA-241, NA-245 and NA-247.