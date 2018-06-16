Kulsoom Nawaz will be on ventilator for indefinite period: Hussain Nawaz

LONDON: Hussain Nawaz, elder son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has shared with nation that his mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will remain on ventilator for an indefinite period.



Speaking to media outside at the Harley Street Clinic, where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of Nawaz Sharif, is admitted after cardiac arrest, Hussain Nawaz appealed the nation to pray for the early recovery of his mother.

Hussain added doctors were making every possible effort to help Begum Kulsoom recover.

Earlier, doctors at the Harley Street Clinic briefed Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz about the health of Begum Kulsoom.

According to Geo News, the doctors noted that condition of Kulsoom Nawaz was highly critical and she would not be taken off the ventilator at present.