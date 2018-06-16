Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kulsoom Nawaz will be on ventilator for indefinite period: Hussain Nawaz

LONDON: Hussain Nawaz, elder son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has shared with nation that his mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will remain on ventilator for an indefinite period.

Speaking to media outside at the Harley Street Clinic, where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of Nawaz Sharif, is admitted after cardiac arrest, Hussain Nawaz appealed the nation to pray for the early recovery of his mother.

x
Advertisement

Hussain added doctors were making every possible effort to help Begum Kulsoom recover.

Earlier, doctors at the Harley Street Clinic briefed Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz about the health of Begum Kulsoom.

According to Geo News, the doctors noted that condition of Kulsoom Nawaz was highly critical and she would not be taken off the ventilator at present.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Imran Khan fails to satisfy angry party protestors over 'unfair award of tickets'

Imran Khan fails to satisfy angry party protestors over 'unfair award of tickets'
Will rather not expose Nawaz, Maryam due to Begum Kulsoom’s illness: Chaudhary Nisar

Will rather not expose Nawaz, Maryam due to Begum Kulsoom’s illness: Chaudhary Nisar
Ayesha Gulalai’s nomination papers from NA-53 challenged

Ayesha Gulalai’s nomination papers from NA-53 challenged
Maryam Nawaz’s nomination papers cleared for Lahore’s NA-125 constituency

Maryam Nawaz’s nomination papers cleared for Lahore’s NA-125 constituency
Load More load more