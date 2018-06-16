Only prayers can save mother: Maryam Nawaz

LONDON: Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that her mother Begam Kulsoom Nawaz is still on ventilator, and only prayers can do miracle and save the former first lady.

Talking to media outside Harley Street Clinic on Saturday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter said that the entire family is in great distress as doctors are not saying anything about her mother’s condition, adding that her mother has not regained consciousness since she arrived in London.

Later, replying to a tweet about her mother's condition , former prime minister's daughter said that the doctors are not saying anything definitively at the moment. They say she’s still very critical & under observation.





Begum Kulsoom was shifted to the ICU of a London hospital on Thursday after her condition deteriorated, she had suffered a cardiac arrest and has been unconscious since.

Meanwhile, the Sharif family including Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had appealed the nation for his mother.



