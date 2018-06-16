Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences to establish Pakistan Research Centre

The Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences (YASS), a prestigious think-tank in China, is planning to open a Pakistan Research Centre in its premises by the end of this year.



This was stated by the President of the Academy, He Zukun, in a meeting with Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu. The meeting took place in Kunming, capital of Western China’s Yunnan province.

The Consul General while warmly welcoming Academy’s decision to open Pakistan Research Centre, assured the Academy of full support of Pakistan in strengthening the Centre and help it become a strong bridge between Pakistan and Yunnan.

The CG underscored that with the growth and development impetus generated by CPEC, wider opportunities are being created to deepen commercial, trade, investment, and cultural ties between the West of China and Pakistan.

He added that: “Yunnan’s companies are investing in Pakistan. Health sector of Baluchistan and Yunnan are deepening ties in eradication of polio and other areas. Various universities of Yunnan and Pakistan were entering into co-operative arrangements with each other to promote research and academic relations between each other. Every year Pakistan has a strong representation in the Kunming Trade Fair (a Fair being organized by Yunnan government since almost two decades). ”

These were signs demonstrating expansion of ties, MudassirTipu underlined.

Zukun informed the CG that, this week, five scholars from Pakistan attended “The 6th China-South and Southeast Asia Tank Forum’ held in Kunming. The Forum, He, underscored provided Pakistani scholars with an opportunity to interact and brainstorm cutting edge ideas with the broader intellectual community of South and Southeast Asia and helped Pakistan’s intellectual community situate itself in reorienting its future national priorities.

The CG underlined that Pakistan attaches high importance to participation in the Kunming Fair and hoped that Pakistan’s traders will be able to secure trade orders from Yunnan’s business community thus enhancing Pakistan’s exports to Yunnan.

Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences (YASS) was founded in 1980 and since then it has developed into an institute of 10 disciplines with the focus on studies of Marxism, ethnology, Southeast Asia and South Asia, and economics.

It has published more than 50 monographs, 90 reference books, 700 research reports and 6600 academic papers.