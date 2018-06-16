Sat June 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 16, 2018

Unknown man tries to enter Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's room in London hospital

LONDON: An unknown man tried to break in the room of  former Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif's wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz   at the Harley Street clinic on Saturday, Geo News reported.

The man, who was later identified as Naveed, using a card posed as a doctor employed at the hospital, in order to get past security.

Nawaz Sharif's son  Hussain Nawaz said in a statement that such incidences cause distress to his family during tough times. 

"This man fooled the security and managed to reach Begum Kulsoom's room," he added. 

The incident took place on the first floor of the hospital, where Begum Kulsoom is admitted after she was put on life support following  a cardiac arrest. 

 Talking to the media, the man stated he just wanted to meet Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and said that he had done nothing wrong. 

Investigation into the matter is underway. 


