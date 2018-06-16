MQM factions bury the hatchet after Sattar’s visit

KARACHI: Two factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) mended their differences after veteran leader Dr Farooq Sattar visited the party's Bahadurabad office in the wee hours of Saturday.

“We want to keep MQM-P united and we will remain so even after the general elections," announced MQM PIB faction head Dr Farooq Sattar while addressing a joint press conference, along with party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Both the party's factions had staged a joint rally at Tunki Ground and now the onus is on the party leaders to take the mission to its logical end, he said.

Sattar said that the workers and supporters of the party were in a state of distress due to the division.

He paid his gratitude to the party leaders who mediated between both factions.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui said that the people will know the political strength of MQM in coming days.

"We know the conspirators. And our reunion is a gift to our workers and supporters," he said. "MQM-P is a single party and it doesn’t need any formula."