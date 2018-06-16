Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

MQM factions bury the hatchet after Sattar’s visit

KARACHI: Two factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) mended their differences after veteran leader Dr Farooq Sattar visited the party's Bahadurabad office in the wee hours of Saturday.

“We want to keep MQM-P united and we will remain so even after the general elections," announced MQM PIB faction head Dr Farooq Sattar while addressing a joint press conference, along with party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

x
Advertisement

Both the party's factions had staged a joint rally at Tunki Ground and now the onus is on the party leaders to take the mission to its logical end, he said.

Sattar said that the workers and supporters of the party were in a state of distress due to the division.

He paid his gratitude to the party leaders who mediated between both factions.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui said that the people will know the political strength of MQM in coming days.

"We know the conspirators. And our reunion is a gift to our workers and supporters," he said. "MQM-P is a single party and it doesn’t need any formula."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

FIA list claims 122 election candidates are dual nationals

FIA list claims 122 election candidates are dual nationals
Abid Sher calls caretaker Interior Minister a ‘personal servant’ of Imran Khan

Abid Sher calls caretaker Interior Minister a ‘personal servant’ of Imran Khan
Three Levies men martyred in Quetta gun attack

Three Levies men martyred in Quetta gun attack
Shehbaz Sharif off to UK to inquire after Kulsoom Nawaz’s health

Shehbaz Sharif off to UK to inquire after Kulsoom Nawaz’s health
Load More load more