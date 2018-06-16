Shehbaz Sharif off to UK to inquire after Kulsoom Nawaz’s health

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that he was leaving for UK shortly to inquire after the health of Kulsoom Nawaz who suffered a cardiac arrest.

The condition of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, deteriorated on Thursday and was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital. She has been kept on ventilator.

“Leaving for UK shortly to inquire after my Bhabhi's health. She is in ICU and needs your prayers.... Eid Mubarak to all of you ... have a great day!,” Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, are already in London after being allowed by the court to visit ailing Kulsoom Nawaz.