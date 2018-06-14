Thu June 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 14, 2018

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Eid moon sighting

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet for sighting of Eid moon today with Mufti Munibur Rehman in the chair.

The authorities have set up Special Cells to collect evidence of moon sighting from different parts of the country.

People have been asked to approach the relevant authorities to submit evidence.

Here are the contact number people can dial to submit the evidence:

Mufti Munibur Rehman: -0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000

Noor Islam Shah (DG R &R): 0333-5453499

Hafiz Abdul Qudoos (Deputy Director -0333-2697051 and line numbers 021-99261412 &021-9926413.

Eidul Fitr in the holiday that marks the end of Ramazn-u- Mubarak.

Beside the Central Ruet-e-Hial Committee, zonal moon sighting bodies hold their meetings in major cities of the country to collect the evidence regarding the sighting of crescent.  

