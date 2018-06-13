Wed June 13, 2018
National

June 13, 2018

No book or scandal can harm PTI's popularity: Imran

MAKKAH: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia along with his wife, performed Umrah on Wednesday.

During his visit, PTI chief reportedly stayed at Safa Royal guesthouse  in Makkah. He also attended a Iftar dinner in the Kingdom where he addressed the gathering about upcoming elections in Pakistan.

Breaking the ice over upcoming controversial book that  sparked widespread controversy in the country, Imran Khan said that  no book or scandal can harm PTI and its  popularity among the people.

Speaking on the issuance party tickets that raised the concerns within the party, he said that some old party workers had reservations, adding that review of their complaints would begin from today.

The PTI chief arrived in Saudi Arabia via private jet on June 11 to perform Umrah. He was seen visiting the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) on Lailatul Qadar on the 27th of Ramadan where he offered prayers.

After pilgrimage he is expected to return home today from King Abdulaziz International Airport.


