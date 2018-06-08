World Brain Tumour Day calls for awareness

The World is observing International Tumour Day as always done on June 8. It requires taking a moment to take bits and symptoms into awareness people often disregard to, prior the alarming consequences.

Pakistanis tend to be one nation more likely to neglect complete body checkups on time to time basis, and rarely respond to basic symptoms.

While the symptoms to brain tumour occur as headaches, problem with vision, epilepsy, stroke, vomiting in morning, personality changes, drowsiness, as well as difficulty in walking, speaking and sensation – many from the mentioned symptoms are often mistaken for mild concerns and not taken to immediate checkups.

Brain tumour may arise with rare genetic syndromes and childhood exposure to radiation.

“Genetic factors are also responsible for the incidence of brain tumours, and high dosage of X-rays is also dangerous and can be a risk factor for brain tumour,” senior neurologist N Dinesh explains.



Awareness calls the need to not discount any mild physical irregularities, for they tend to either arise from brain primarily or spread to it from rest of body — however; tumours arising from brain do not spread to other parts of body, as per reports.

On this day, people are told what new diagnostic and treatment expertise have been brought in for poor people in public sector in Pakistan.

A contrast CT brain is an easy go to detect these tumours, whilst an MRI gives better details about tumours.

Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood, a Lahore-based neurosurgeon, explains that a neurosurgeon should operate in a way as to steal away tumour from brain during surgery, meaning that rest of brain should remain undisturbed and there should be no/minimal external evidence of surgery.