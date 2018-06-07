PMLN rejects Hasan Askari's appointment as Punjab caretaker CM

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to chose Professor Hasan Askari Rizvi as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Speaking to the media, the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PMLN would not accept the nomination as free and fair election was not possible under Askari as he was not a nonpartisan nominee .

He said the election has become doubtful with the ECP's decision.

The former prime minister said election can't be free, fair and transparent under the caretaker chief minister picked by the ECP.

Abbasi demanded the electoral body withdraw name of Askari for the slot of caretaker chief minister.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, a PMLN veteran, said on Twitter that professor Askari should withdraw his name. He said the appointment would be considered as pre-poll rigging.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesman welcomed the ECP decision to appoint Askari as chief minister.

He said Prof Askari in no way could be declared a PTI supporter.

ECP spokesman Altaf Khan has said the decision to chose the caretaker chief minister was made unanimously.

"Caretaker setup is a constitutional matter."ECP doesn't work under influence and takes its works on merit, "he said.

The Pakistan People's Party has said the the nomination of Askari would have no impact on the outcome of the upcoming general election.

Earlier, The issue of appointing caretaker chief minister was sent to the electoral body after the parliamentary committee comprising members of the opposition and the government failed to hammer out consensus.



Punjab Assembly Speaker had sent two names each from the outgoing government and the opposition.

Names of Admiral (retd) Zakaullah, Justice (retd) Sair Ali were suggested by the government while Prof Hasan Askari and renowned columnist Ayaz Amir were proposed by the PTI-led opposition.

Prof Askari is a political scientist and military analyst, noted for his work in comparative politics and country's domestic policy.



He regularly appeared on news channels to comment on country's political and domestic situation.



