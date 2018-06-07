Thu June 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 7, 2018

Share

PMLN rejects Hasan Askari's appointment as Punjab caretaker CM

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on  Thursday rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to  chose  Professor Hasan Askari Rizvi as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Speaking to the media, the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PMLN would not accept the nomination as free and fair election was not possible under Askari as he was not a nonpartisan nominee .

He said the  election has become  doubtful  with the ECP's decision. 

The former prime minister said election can't be free, fair and transparent under the  caretaker chief minister  picked by the ECP.

 Abbasi demanded the electoral body  withdraw name of Askari for the slot of caretaker chief minister.

Khawaja Saad Rafique,  a PMLN veteran,  said  on Twitter that professor  Askari should withdraw his name. He said the appointment would be considered as pre-poll rigging.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  spokesman welcomed the  ECP  decision to  appoint Askari as chief minister. 

He said   Prof Askari in no way could be declared a PTI supporter.

ECP spokesman Altaf Khan has said the  decision to chose the   caretaker chief minister was made unanimously. 

"Caretaker setup is a constitutional matter."ECP doesn't work under influence and takes its works  on merit, "he said.

The Pakistan People's Party has said the the nomination of Askari would have no  impact on the outcome of the upcoming general election.

Earlier,  The issue of appointing caretaker chief minister was sent to the electoral body after the parliamentary committee comprising members of the opposition and the government failed to hammer out consensus.

Punjab Assembly Speaker had sent two names each from the outgoing government and the opposition.

Names of Admiral (retd) Zakaullah, Justice (retd) Sair Ali were suggested by the government while Prof Hasan Askari and renowned columnist Ayaz Amir were proposed by the PTI-led opposition.

Prof Askari is a political scientist and military analyst, noted for his work in comparative politics and country's domestic policy.

He regularly appeared on news channels to comment on country's political and domestic situation.


