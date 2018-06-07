Veteran politician Rasool Bux Palejo passes away

KARACHI: Rasool Bux Palejo, a veteran Sindhi politician and the founder of Awami Tehrik passed away early on Thursday after a protracted illness.

According to family sources, he breathed his last at a private hospital in Karachi where he was admitted. He was 88 years of age.



Palejo was a leading human rights lawyer and the founder of Awami Tehrik.

He was born in the village of Mungar Khan Palejo, Jungshahi, Thatta. Palejo was a writer and also served as a Supreme Court lawyer.

He formed the Awami Tehrik Party in 1970 and is also considered to be a founding member of the Awami Tehrik Party, Sindh Qaumi Ittehad and Sindhi Adabi Sangat.

He paved the way for women to take part in Sindh politics. He spent ten years of his life in jail.

Palejo was a Sindhi nationalist leader. He was one of the leading figures behind the Movement For Restoration of Democracy (MRD). He and his party Awami Tehrik played active role against illegal Army Operation in Bangladesh and Balochistan and in the Movement of Journalists against General Zia-ul-Haq.