Police lodge case against Hamza Shahbaz, others on Ayesha Ahad complaint

LAHORE: Police have lodged a case against Hamza Shahbaz and five others on the complaint of Ayesha Ahad after Supreme Court directed to lodge case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader for threatening her.



CCPO Lahore Ameen Wains has confirmed lodging case against Hamza Shahbaz, Zulfiqar Cheema, Inspector Ateeq Dogar, Rana Maqbool and Imran Yousuf.

The CCPO said Ayesha Ahad had nominated six people in the complaint, adding that the application filed by Aysha in 2011 was part of the FIR against Hamza and others.

He went on to say the case against Hamza and others was registered under section 354, 511, 149, 337, 506, 342 and 382.

According to Police section 354 is non bailable offense.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday directed to lodge case against leader Hamza Shahbaz for threatening Ayesha.

A two-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the petition, filed Hamza’s alleged wife Ayesha at SC Lahore registry.

In the petition Ayesha had claimed she and her daughter face danger from Hamza.



The court also ordered Inspector General Punjab Police to provide complete security to Ayesha.

Ayesha Ahad had claimed Hamza Shahbaz, the son of Punjab former CM Shahbaz Sharif married her with a lie in 2010, adding that she will present the evidence against him.