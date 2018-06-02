Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police lodge case against Hamza Shahbaz, others on Ayesha Ahad complaint

LAHORE: Police have lodged a case against Hamza Shahbaz and five others on the complaint of Ayesha Ahad after Supreme Court directed to lodge case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader for threatening her.

CCPO Lahore Ameen Wains has confirmed lodging case against Hamza Shahbaz, Zulfiqar Cheema, Inspector Ateeq Dogar, Rana Maqbool and Imran Yousuf.

The CCPO said Ayesha Ahad had nominated six people in the complaint, adding that the application filed by Aysha in 2011 was part of the FIR against Hamza and others.

He went on to say the case against Hamza and others was registered under section 354, 511, 149, 337, 506, 342 and 382.

According to Police section 354 is non bailable offense.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday directed to lodge case against leader Hamza Shahbaz for threatening Ayesha.

Hamza Shahbaz’s alleged wife resurfaces in media

LAHORE: Alleged wife of Hamza Shahbaz, Ayesha Ahad, addressing a press conference on Saturday demanded a parliamentary committee to probe her case like the one proposed to investigate Ayesha...

A two-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the petition,  filed Hamza’s alleged wife Ayesha at SC Lahore registry.

In the petition Ayesha had claimed she and her daughter face danger from Hamza.

The court also ordered Inspector General Punjab Police to provide complete security to Ayesha.

Ayesha Ahad had claimed Hamza Shahbaz, the son of Punjab former CM Shahbaz Sharif married her with a lie in 2010, adding that she will present the evidence against him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Reham Khan trade allegations

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Reham Khan trade allegations
Two Rangers men injured in gun, bomb attack in Karachi

Two Rangers men injured in gun, bomb attack in Karachi
Caretaker PM asks law ministry to challenge nomination papers verdict

Caretaker PM asks law ministry to challenge nomination papers verdict

PPP leadership discusses Sindh candidates for general elections

PPP leadership discusses Sindh candidates for general elections
Load More load more