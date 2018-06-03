Sun June 03, 2018
June 2, 2018

Office of Israeli prime minister to host first-ever Iftar: report

The Prime Minister's office in Isreal will hold the first ever Iftar, the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

According to Israeli media reports, the Irtar is being organized by Kulanu MK Michael Oran, depurty minister at the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Although it was not immediacy clear whether the prime minister would attend Iftar, he has not expressed opposition to the event, a media report said.

“This is important, because while we are the nation-state of the Jewish people, we also respect and integrate our minorities, who sees Israel as their home and see themselves as proud Israelis.

“It is especially important to hold it in the Prime Minister’s Office, which is a symbol of Israeli statesmanship. My answer to Joint List MKs who seek to deepen the divide between Arabs and Jews is to build bridges,” Oren was quoted by Jerusalem Post as saying.

The June 12 event is expected to be attended by ambassadors and leaders of the Muslim community in Israel, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to use force against peaceful Palestinians pretesting against the occupation of their lands.

On Friday, Israeli forces killed a female nurse as she tried to help a wounded protester at the Gaza border.

According to Reuters, Razan Al-Najar’s death brought to 119 the number of Palestinians killed in weekly demonstrations launched on March 30 in the Gaza Strip, an enclave controlled by Hamas.

The killing of the female medic  draw  condemnation from Muslim world 

