Sanju's spell-bounding trailer surpasses 26 million views on YouTube in 2 days

MUMBAI: Fans are absolutely in awe of Sanju’s trailer that was released worldwide on May 31, with Ranbir Kapoor’s exceptional acting skills being one of the reasons behind it.

The trailer of Sanjay Dutt-biopic has garnered more than 26 million views within just two days of its release and is #1 on trending on YouTube.

There is no denying the fact that Ranbir in this movie has left no stones unturned in emulating one of the most iconic heroes of Bollywood, as there are moments in the trailer that actually make the audiences hard to tell Ranbir and Sanjay apart.



Ranbir displays perfect reflection of Sanjay Dutt at various stages and phases of the actor's life, by even looking as close to him as possible.



While some have stated that ‘Sanju’ might be Ranbir’s career-best performance so far, others believe he has put up a ‘class act’ in it.

Here’s how netizens have reacted to the much-awaited, mind-blowing trailer of ‘Sanju’.

Even some actors from B-town couldn’t stop obsessing over the trailer.

‘Sanju’ chronicles the life and times of one of Hindi cinema's most beloved actors Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release on June 29.

