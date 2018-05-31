Minister says Islamabad examiner being investigated for harassment

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rehman on Thursday informed National Assembly that the Government has ordered an inquiry to investigate allegations of harassment against an examiner accused of harassing female students during examinations.



Responding to a point of order raised by women parliamentarians in National Assembly, he said the government has taken action against the examiner.

He said that the investigation results of the inquiry would be shared with the parliamentarians.

The aforementioned examiner has also been declared as disqualified from being appointed as examiner in future.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informed the House that he had discussed the issue of Pakistani arrested in Indonesia with president of Indonesia for his release.



“I informed the House that I had discussed the issue with the Indonesia president during his visit to Pakistan and I am hopeful for his earlier release.”