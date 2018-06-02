Sat June 02, 2018
World

Web Desk
May 31, 2018

Indian auto-rickshaw driver gives free rides to Muslims observing fast

A Hindu auto-rickshaw driver in New Delhi is giving free rides to Muslims  observing fast in the holy month of Ramazan.

“I just thought that it’s been quite hot during these days and if I could be of any help to them, I will also earn some blessings. This is all I can do because I earn my living by driving an auto-rickshaw. This is my contribution from whatever profits I earn,” Prahalad told  inUth.com, a website  run by Indian Express newspaper.

He thinks his gesture will help bring the communities closer and "something good will come out of it".

Prahalad, who is offering his services since the beginning of Ramazan says he has given free rides around 8 to people. 

"Once i refused to take money from them, they say that they will pray for me. That brings peace to my heart," he said during an interview with the website.

According to report, he is often spotted outside the Green Park metro station in the Indian capital.

Growing intolerance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a cause of concern in India where minorities have come under attack from extremist Hindu elements.

Incidents of Hindu vigilantes  torturing people belonging to Muslim and Dalit communities have  been on the rise during the last few years.

The  auto-rickshaw driver has been commended  on social media for setting a good example.



