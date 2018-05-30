PTI withdraws Nasir Khosa’s name for interim CM over 'public backlash'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has withdrawn the name of Nasir Saeed Khosa for the post of caretaker Chief Minister in the interim setup over "public backlash."

“We have withdrawn the name of Nasir Saeed Khosa over public backlash and criticism from a section of media,” PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry told Geo Tv.

“There has been a lot of criticism on social media about the candidature of Nasir Saeed Khosa. We are a political party which cannot ignore the public perception,” he said.

He, however, said that Khosa was a man of integrity and good reputation.

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mahmood ur Rashid also confirmed PTI’s withdrawal of Khosa’s name.

“We will propose a new name in a few hours and consult with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” he said, adding that a perception was building that Nasir Saeed Khosa was loyal to Nawaz Sharif.



Nawaz Sharif himself said that Nasir Khosa was his Principal Secretary, he added.

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the name of Khosa after consultation with the opposition leader.

“Glad to announce that Leader of the opposition Punjab and I have agreed on the name of Nasir Saeed Khosa as caretaker Chief Minister Punjab for interim setup. Another step towards strengthening democratic process,” Chief Minister Sharif tweeted.