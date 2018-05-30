'Nawan Ayan Ae Sonhia': Veteran actor Mustafa Qureshi to join PTI

Veteran Pakistani actor Mustafa Qureshi has parted his ways with the Pakistan People's Party to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

According to a private news channel, the Maula Jatt actor recently held meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leader and former Member Sindh Asssembly Khurram Sher Zaman and informed him of his decision to join Imran Khan's party.

The actor is likely to formally announce his decision at a press conference that would also be attended by PTI leaders.

The News couldn't independently confirm the report.

Born in in Hyderabad, the actor gained popularity from Punjabi movies. His role as the villain Noori Natt in the movie Maula Jatt (1979) became his trademark.

He has acted in hundreds of movies in Urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi languages.