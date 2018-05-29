Tue May 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 29, 2018

Sikh trader shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unknown gunmen shot and killed a Sikh trader in Peshawar on Tuesday, police said.

The gun attack took place near Scheme Chowk, Budhbir area.

The victim was identified as Charan Jeet Singh.

According to the police, Charan Jeet Singh was sitting in his shop when gunmen opened fire on him and escaped.

Police lodged a murder case at Inqalab Police Station and launched a probe. 

